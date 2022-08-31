RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Smithfield man could spend 20 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of selling drugs to a man who died of an overdose.

Shamel Nesbitt, 32, is scheduled for November.

“The drug dealers and criminal networks lacing fentanyl into their supply are on notice. We will bring charges and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law. When your criminal activity leads to death, you can face up to life in prison,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley.

The investigation started Nov. 19, 2017 when Lucas Urbina, 20, was rushed to the hospital by friends who said he was overdosing on a controlled substance.

A second friend of Urbina’s also suffered an overdose from using the same substance. The U.S. Department of Justice said hospital staff resuscitated both Urbina and his friend.

Urbina’s friend regained consciousness, became stable and was trying to get into a car to leave the hospital when the were approached by law enforcement. DOJ said he was searched and found with a bag of suspected narcotics along with two syringes.

Those narcotics were tested in a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration lab. DOJ said test results showed it was a mixture of heroin, cyclopropyl fentanyl, benzoyl fentanyl and caffeine.

Police say while Urbina was revived, he never regained consciousness. He died a few days later on Nov. 22.

Easley’s office said sample of Urbina’s blood were sent to the toxicology section of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Court records said test results showed a lethal level of cyclopropyl fentanyl. DOJ said those results also showed low levels of morphine and clonazepam in his blood. Urbina’s death was ruled an accidental overdose, DOJ said.

Law enforcement officers began to trace where Urbina and his friend got a hold of the narcotics. DOJ said text messages and dialed phone numbers showed Urbina was reaching out to someone listed as “Mista” in his phone. They said that number was linked to Nesbitt.

Urbina’s Facebook account showed he was communicating with someone named “Chris Nesbitt”, court documents said. DOJ said those messages showed Urbina was trying to buy drugs from Nesbitt.

When DOJ said officers got a search warrant for Nesbitt’s Facebook page, they noticed pictures posted by “Chris Nesbitt” were of Nesbitt. They found multiple messages referenced him by the nickname “Mista.”

Another search warrant for Nesbitt’s home turned up heroin packaging material, nitrile gloves and marijuana, according to evidence presented in court.

Officers say Nesbitt told them he saw Urbina but didn’t sell him any narcotics.

Easley made the announcement of the guilty verdict after the trial concluded.

U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle presided over the trial. The Smithfield Police Department and the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Charity Wilson and Brandon Boykin prosecuted the case.