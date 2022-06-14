SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that injured one person late Tuesday morning that deputies are saying wasn’t random.

At approximately 11:30 a.m. the sheriff’s office responded to the 600 block of Grabtown Road to find one male who had been shot.

The man, Jamie Paul Lucino, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Capt. Jeff Caldwell with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said.

Additionally, he said they have one person in custody — 32-year-old Christopher Lee Ray.

The sheriff’s office said even though the shooting remains under investigation it is not random. However, no information on how Lucino and Ray know each other has been released.