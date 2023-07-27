RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Smithfield man was sentenced to nearly a decade in prison after pointing a gun at a sheriff’s deputy, prosecutors said.

According to court records, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call on Bakers Chapel Road in Smithfield on April 10, 2022.

After arriving on scene, a deputy approached 55-year-old Louis Melvin Hill, who was sitting in a parked truck, prosecutors said.

During the encounter, Hill picked up a loaded .22 caliber revolver and pointed it at the deputy, officials say. The deputy then grabbed the gun and pulled it away from Hill, who then drove away in the truck at a high speed, which, prosecutors said, resulted in a chase.

Officials say Hill eventually stopped the truck and ran away on foot before being found with the help of a K-9 officer.

On July 21, 2022, Hill was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. He pleaded guilty on May 11.