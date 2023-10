SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Do you recognize this puppy?

The Smithfield Police Department is asking for help after a puppy was found wandering around town on Saturday morning.

The Smithfield Police Department is asking for help locating the owner of this puppy found the morning of Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (Smithfield Police Department)

According to police, the black puppy was picked up in the area of South Fourth Street and Holt Street.

Anyone with information on the puppy’s owner is asked to call the Smithfield Police Department at (919) 934-2121.