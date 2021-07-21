Smithfield police looking for driver of vehicle involved in shooting

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Smithfield Police Department is looking for the driver of a vehicle that was involved in a shooting.

The shooting happened Wednesday around 9:20 a.m. in the area of Crestview and Michael Lane.

Police said officers got a call about shots being fired but when they got to the area, no suspects or victims were located.

About 10 minutes later, officers were dispatched to Johnston Medical Center for a gunshot victim.

The 23-year-old man was transported to a regional hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police released a photo of the suspect vehicle involved in the shooting.

Smithfield police investigators are continuing to work multiple leads on this case. If anyone has any information to please contact the Smithfield Police Department at (919) 934-2121.