Smithfield police searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run, victim still hospitalized

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – The Smithfield Police Department is searching for a Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra that was identified in a video that was involved in a hit-and-run that has kept a victim in the hospital since Sunday.

Perry Blue Jr., 36, was hit on the side of Wilsons Mills Road Sunday afternoon just after midnight and is suffering from serious injuries.

The vehicle failed to stop, but surveillance video identified it as dark-colored and likely having an extended cab. It will also have damage to the passenger side headlight, missing front passenger fender trim and a possible passenger side missing mirror.

Surveillance footage captured a picture of the suspect vehicle that has left a victim in the hospital since Dec. 26 (Smithfield police).

