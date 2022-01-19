Smithfield teen missing for a month found in Georgia with man wanted on felony charge: police

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Smithfield teen girl who was last seen over a month ago was located in Georgia Wednesday morning, according to a release from the Smithfield Police Department.

Isabella Leigh Matthews, 15, was last seen on Dec. 16 at 3:30 p.m. at her home on Kay Drive in Smithfield, police said last month.

Police said in December that Matthews was likely with 23-year-old Andrew Nicholas Jackson, who was wanted for felonious restraint from another incident.

Authorities said Wednesday that Matthews and Jackson were, in fact, together in Georgia. Smithfield police learned that Matthews had been found when they were notified at around 3:30 a.m.

The teen was found safe and unharmed, police said. She is now awaiting transportation back to Smithfield.

Jackson was arrested for a probation violation and will be extradited back to North Carolina to face charges, police said.