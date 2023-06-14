PRINCETON, N.C. (WNCN) — A 75-year-old woman was killed in a vehicle crash Wednesday on U.S. 70 in Johnston County.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol was called out to the wreck at 5:42 p.m.

Jean Peedin Thompson, of Smithfield. was turning left from U.S. 70 into the parking lot of Princeton Church at 6085 U.S. 70 East, Princeton, when she was struck on the passenger side of her Toyota Highlander by a man driving a Ford Transit Van traveling west on the highway.

Sgt. Gentry of the highway patrol told CBS 17 that Thompson was taking a 12-year-old relative to the church for a Wednesday youth program. The juvenile suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital.

The van driver was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Gentry said he will not be charged.

The wreck was cleared by 8 p.m., according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.