Smithfield woman mourns dog shot and killed during Fourth of July break-in

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — For 13 years, Kimarhi, the Shih Tzu, was family to Darlene Cardarelli.

Now her house feels empty — Kimarhi’s dog beds unused, his food uneaten. Darlene can’t eat either — she’s too overwhelmed with grief.

“He was my baby. I have no children,” she said. “He was my boy and I miss him so much.”

Smithfield police say someone shot the dog during a July 4th break-in at her home on Flowers Street and left him dead on the kitchen floor.

“I just don’t know why somebody would do this. I can’t understand,” said Cardarelli, adding, “He was a little dog. There’s no way in the hell he could hurt somebody.”

Cardarelli was out of town visiting relatives and says the intruders also stole two flat screen TV’s and money, but she doesn’t care about that.

“I’d give them everything in this damn house if they left my dog alone,” she said, through tears.

Instead, she’s left with reminders of Kimarhi’s last moments.

“I found a bullet hole in my floor and I found a casing under my chair,” she recalled.

“I don’t know where he was shot. I don’t want to know. I don’t know if he lay here for a period of time or if he was dead right away. I don’t want to know. I just don’t want anybody to have to go through this,” she said.

In a neighborhood where she once felt safe, now she’s changing the locks, but she can’t change what happened to the little dog she loved for 13 years.

If you have any information, call Detective Ronald Johnson with the Smithfield Police Department at (919) 934-2121, or to remain anonymous you can call (919) 989-8835 or go to the Town of Smithfield webpage.

