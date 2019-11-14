Son shot to death while defending mother during Johnston County armed robbery, family says

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man working at a convenience store in Benson was shot to death while defending his mother during an armed robbery Thursday morning, the man’s brother told CBS 17.

Authorities received an armed robbery and shooting call at 1:26 a.m. at the Scotchman gas station, located at 1230 N.C. Highway 210, according to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

The family member who spoke with CBS 17 said that his brother and mother worked together at the gas station together. According to the family member, two armed men walked into the store and tried to rob it. While they were attempting to rob the store, the man tried to intervene to defend his mother. One of the suspects then fired shots inside the store, hitting and killing the man.

The armed men were able to flee from the scene.

It’s not known if the woman suffered any injuries during the attempted robbery. No suspect information is available at this time.

