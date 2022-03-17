CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Although the start of railroad repair work on N.C. Highway 42 east was delayed by a day, the road reopened hours ahead of (its new) schedule, according to Town of Clayton spokesperson Nathanael Shelton.

The highly-traveled highway was set to close just east of U.S. Route 70 Business for railroad track repairs at 5 a.m. Tuesday, but delays from Norfolk Southern Railway pushed that back to the late morning or early afternoon, Clayton officials said at the time.

After announcing the delay, officials said that the closure would be scrapped altogether on Tuesday due to a decision from the railway.

“Norfolk Southern decided late [Tuesday] morning to delay the closure of Highway 42,” Shelton said in a news release. “We have been told that the closure will happen [Wednesday] morning.”

The road was closed at 5 a.m. Wednesday and officials said then that the closure would last through the night and possibly until Thursday afternoon.

Drivers on Wednesday experienced major traffic issues in the area, including on alternative routes meant to bypass the work.

Shelton said Thursday just before 5 a.m. that “Our St. Patrick’s Day luck is off to a great start” and N.C. 42 east reopened at the railroad tracks.

Drivers in the area should experience the usual traffic during their morning commute.

Norfolk Southern is now planning to move their track work to Central Street next, depending on the weather, Shelton said.