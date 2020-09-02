Strangers come to aid search for children swept away in Johnston County floodwaters

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s been more than 36 hours since two small children disappeared into floodwaters in Smithfield and the search for them is still ongoing.

The children, Alexa and Abraham, were in their mother’s car around 11:30 p.m. when it ended up in a flooded creek off Galilee Road in Smithfield late Monday.

Heavy rains pounded the area – bringing the Neuse River to moderate flood stage.

The mother was able to call 911 after the car was swept off the road.

As a rescue team reached the car, they were able to pull the mother and child from the car but the boat capsized and the child disappeared.

In total, four swift water rescue boats capsized in the effort to save the children. Several firefighters had to be pulled to safety, or rescued by boat.

K-9s and helicopters were deployed to help in the search on Tuesday but the children have not been found.

Wednesday afternoon, the children’s families were praying by the side of the river while crews continue to search.

Strangers began to show up at the scene – bringing water and snacks to help the teams.

Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell said specialty teams are searching the Neuse River.

Bizzell asks others not enter the river with personal boats and/or kayaks as the water is high and the current is swift.

“We appreciate the communities understanding of this request,” said Bizzell.