Suspect abducts child in Johnston County, leads deputies on chase outside Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A man is behind bars in Guilford County after deputies say he abducted a girl in Johnston County on Sunday and led authorities on a chase.

Around 9:30 p.m., the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said it was alerted that a child had been abducted in Johnston County and the suspect, Alan Dean Nelson, could be headed west.

Guilford County deputies spotted Nelson’s vehicle around 10 p.m. on Highway 421 north near Wiley Lewis Road.

Guilford County Sheriff D.H. Rogers said deputies presumed the child was still in the vehicle so they “cautiously” followed the suspect and didn’t exceed 65 mph.

The chase went on for a little more the 2.5 miles before Nelson stopped in the parking lot of a restaurant.

Nelson was taken into custody without incident. The girl was found unharmed in Nelson’s vehicle.

She was returned to her grandparents, who are her legal guardians, in Johnston County.

In Johnston County, Nelson faces charges of simple assault, assault by pointing a gun, and misdemeanor breaking and entering.

In Guilford County, he was charged with felony speed to elude, misdemeanor child abuse, resist delay and obstruct, carrying a concealed weapon, driving while license revoked and multiple traffic charges.

Nelson is in the Guilford County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.