SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who is charged with stabbing a convenience store clerk to death in Garner on Friday.

Alexander Leon Herrera, 18, of Garner, is charged with murder, first-degree kidnapping, and robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Around 5:06 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to Murphy’s Express Gas Station at 4993 N.C. 42 West in Garner. There they found an employee of the store, 19-year-old William Hayden Fitzpatrick, of Clayton, had been stabbed multiple times. He was found dead by the time police arrived.

Additional deputies and detectives responded to the scene and began investigating the death.

Herrera was taken into custody and interviewed by detectives. After being arrested and charged, he was placed in the Johnston County jail without bond. His first court appearance was Monday morning.