Suspect shot in wrist by Johnston County deputy, gun found at scene, SBI says

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) – The suspect who was shot by a Johnston County deputy on Wednesday was struck in the wrist, the SBI said.

According to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were helping the SBI, ATF and the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office with an arrest around 11 a.m. on E. Branch Road in Benson when the shooting occurred.

During the arrest, a Johnston County deputy shot the suspect, the SBI said. The bullet went through the suspect’s wrist/arm and hit him in the chest.

A gun not belonging to law enforcement was found at the scene, according to the SBI.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The SBI will conduct an investigation, which is a routine procedure.

Further information was not immediately available.