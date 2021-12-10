Suspect sought after man dead, woman injured in Johnston County shooting, deputies say

Johnston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – Johnston County deputies are looking for a man who killed a man and shot a woman early Friday morning.

The incident was reported around 5:20 a.m., according to a news release from the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office that was sent Friday afternoon.

EMS units and deputies were sent to an area near 11554 N.C. 96 N south of Zebulon, officials said.

When deputies arrived they found that two people had been shot.

Antonio Franco, 43, of the Princeton area died at the scene, and a 33-year-old woman from the Wendell area was seriously injured and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, deputies said.

Deputies are searching for Clemente Hernandez-Mojica, 61, who has a last-known address in the Wendell area, the news release said.

The suspect uses an alias of Reberiano Moreno-Vega, according to deputies.

Warrants have been filed against Hernandez-Mojica for murder and for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, the news release said.

Anyone with information about the location of Hernandez-Mojica is asked to contact the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office at 919-989-5000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories