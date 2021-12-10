Suspect sought after man dead, woman injured in Johnston County shooting, deputies say

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – Johnston County deputies are looking for a man who killed a man and shot a woman early Friday morning.
The incident was reported around 5:20 a.m., according to a news release from the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office that was sent Friday afternoon.
EMS units and deputies were sent to an area near 11554 N.C. 96 N south of Zebulon, officials said.
When deputies arrived they found that two people had been shot.
Antonio Franco, 43, of the Princeton area died at the scene, and a 33-year-old woman from the Wendell area was seriously injured and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, deputies said.
Deputies are searching for Clemente Hernandez-Mojica, 61, who has a last-known address in the Wendell area, the news release said.
The suspect uses an alias of Reberiano Moreno-Vega, according to deputies.
Warrants have been filed against Hernandez-Mojica for murder and for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, the news release said.
Anyone with information about the location of Hernandez-Mojica is asked to contact the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office at 919-989-5000.