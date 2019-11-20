Suspect who killed man protecting his mom during Johnston County armed robbery identified, sheriff says

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A 19-year-old suspect has been identified in the murder of a man whose family said was protecting his mother during the course of an armed robbery at a Johnston County gas station last week, the sheriff’s office said.

A man was shot to death during an armed robbery at a gas station in Benson Thursday morning (CBS 17)

Joseph Shane Bowling, 23, of Angier was killed early November 14 at Scotchman gas station, located at 1230 N.C. Highway 210, according to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

The family member who spoke with CBS 17 said that his brother and mother worked together at the gas station together.

Bowling’s family told CBS 17 said he tried to intervene during the robbery to defend his mother.

One of the suspects then fired shots inside the store, hitting and killing Bowling.

An investigation revealed Bobby Gene McLean Jr. as one of the multiple suspects involved in the incident.

McLean, who lives in the Selma/Kenly area, is not in custody.

He faces charges of murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Johnston County investigators believe the suspects responsible for robbing the Scotchman also hit two other businesses in the area.

RELATED: Same people suspected in 3 robberies in Wake, Johnston counties, investigators say

Anyone with information as to the location of Bobby Gene McLean Jr. is asked to contact the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office at 919-989-5000.

More headlines from CBS17.com: