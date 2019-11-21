Suspects arrested in death of man protecting his mom in Johnston County armed robbery

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men have been arrested in the shooting death of a man whose family said was protecting his mother during the course of an armed robbery at a Johnston County gas station last week, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators are looking for a third man in the matter.

Joseph Shane Bowling, 23, of Angier was killed early November 14 at Scotchman gas station, located at 1230 N.C. Highway 210, according to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

On Nov. 20, Manuel Jamie Patterson 19, was arrested in Fayetteville for the robbery of the Safeway and Reedy Creek Gas and Grocery convenient store located at 9891 NC Hwy 210 Four Oaks.

While in the Johnston County Jail, deputies say Patterson was charged for the Nov. 14 homicide and robbery of the Scotchman convenience store.

Patterson is now charged with Murder, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon (2 counts), Felony Conspiracy (2 counts). Patterson is being held in the Johnston County Jail under no bond.

Bobby Gene McLean Jr, 19, surrendered himself at the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 21.

McLean was charged in connection with the Scotchman Murder/ Robbery. Mclean was charged with Murder, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Felony Conspiracy and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. McLean is being held in the Johnston County Jail under no bond.

Johnston County Sheriff’s Office investigators are searching for John Wesley Pettiway III, 21 for the Scotchman Murder / Robbery. Investigators have warrants on file for Pettiway for Murder, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and Felony Conspiracy.

Anyone with information as to the location of Pettiway is asked to contact the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office at 919-989-5000.

The family member who spoke with CBS 17 said that his brother and mother worked together at the gas station together.

Bowling’s family told CBS 17 said he tried to intervene during the robbery to defend his mother.

