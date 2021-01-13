Suspected DUI driver killed in crash with mail truck in Johnston County, troopers say

A small plane has crashed along Augusta Road in Greenville County near the Donaldson Center Airport

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A driver suspected to have been intoxicated was killed in a wrong-way crash with a mail truck Wednesday evening in Johnston County, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

The mail truck was driving south on Buffaloe Road between Clayton and Selma when an Oldsmobile SUV heading north in the wrong lane crashed head-on into it. The driver of the SUV, 59-year-old Francis Tappin Jr., died, troopers said.

Alcohol was suspected to be a factor in the crash, NCSHP said.

The driver of the mail truck was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Buffaloe Road near Rainbow Canyon Road, which is about a mile south of N.C. 42.