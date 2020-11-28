SUV driver cited in crash that destroyed building in Johnston County, troopers say

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man failed to stop for a stop sign, triggering a crash that destroyed a building in Johnston County Friday night, officials say.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. along N.C. 39 at N.C. 231, about four miles southeast of Zebulon in the Emit community, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened when a man driving an SUV west on N.C. 231 and failed to stop at a stop sign, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper D.J. Hare.

A tractor-trailer carrying a load of soybeans heading south along N.C. 39 collided with the SUV, Hare said.

The tractor-trailer then left the road and smashed into the building, which was a former gas station, according to Hare.

The building was destroyed and a pickup truck partially parked under it was heavily damaged when the building collapsed, Hare said.

Ronnie A. Wood, 24, of Raleigh, who was driving the SUV, was cited for failing to stop at a stop sign, Hare said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of cuts suffered in the crash.

The crash “caused quite a considerable amount of damage,” Hare said.