Take a look inside the Johnston County 911 call center

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — We call 911 in emergencies, probably never considering the person on the other line, the call takers processing it or the dispatcher ensuring a proper response. These jobs are already stressful, then there’s COVID-19.

“My staff can’t go home and work,” Assistant Director Brett Renfrow, Johnston County 911 Call Center said.

These first first responders are doing their best. Their call center, located in the same complex as the sheriff’s office, is locked down. Only staff is allowed in, and only after answering questions and having their temperatures checked.

“We also clean daily, multiple times because that room is occupied 24 hours a day,” Renfrow said.

While Renfrow said a few of his employees have tested positive for the virus, they’ve followed the Health Department’s guidance closely.

If they’re asymptomatic, Renfrow said the backup call center is an option.

“They can work from there and do the same exact job that they do here and job carries on and the calls get answered,” he said.

So what has the call volume been like? In response to CBS 17’s request, they sent us the graphs below. 2019 is in blue, 2020 are in orange. Call volume is down slightly for law enforcement and fire. Calls for EMS are slightly up. As for how long it takes for them to process calls, it’s up a little. Renfrow said that’s because the pandemic requires additional questions be asked.

“We have to take universal precautions on all the calls that we go on and not knowing what it may be,” Travis Scott, Johnston County EMS Battalion Chief said.

Scott showed CBS 17 one major cleaning protocol they have in place. It sprays a bleach cleaner on everything inside the ambulance. It happens after every call.

“When you know you’ve made a difference in somebodies life, it’s very rewarding,” Scott said.