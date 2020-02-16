Teen and friend ‘handling a firearm’ led to boy’s shooting, not a drive-by, Benson officials say

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Benson officials say that a teen boy was not wounded by gunfire during a drive-by shooting Saturday afternoon.

The incident was first reported around 2 p.m. in the area of South Market Street and Chicopee Road when a 15-year-old boy was reported to have a gunshot wound.

The boy was shot in his lower right leg.

“The shooting victim told officers he was shot at and wounded by unknown subjects in a passing vehicle,” a news release from Benson town officials said.

The boy was taken to a Wake County hospital for treatment.

But later, as police kept investigating, they learned that the boy was actually shot at a home in a nearby mobile home park, the news release said.

The gunfire was “a result of he and a friend looking at and handling a firearm,” the news release said.

The boy admitted the shooting happened that way, police said.

“Benson Police Department investigators have interviewed the victim and his parent, and have also spoken to the alleged shooter, and at this time, this appears to have been entirely accidental in nature,” the news release said.

It’s unclear if anyone will be charged. The shooting is still under investigation.

