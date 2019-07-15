Teen arrested in Johnston County drive-by shooting that killed 15-year-old, injured man

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — One of three suspects wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting that killed a 15-year-old and injured a man on Saturday has been arrested, according to Capt. Jeff Caldwell of the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Caleb Draughon, 18, is charged with first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, Caldwell said. Draughon was taken into custody in Wake County on Monday morning.

The incident was reported after 1 a.m. at 103 Blackthorn Court, which has a Clayton address but is just north of Willow Springs, authorities said.

Joshua Draughon’s mugshot from a December 2018 arrest in Wake County (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

The boy who died was 15, Caldwell said. The man who was injured was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of a “minor gunshot wound,” Caldwell said.

The two victims were standing outside when the shooting happened.

The three suspects were in a beige Chevrolet Tahoe SUV with front end damage. The shots came from the Tahoe, Caldwell said.

Caldwell would not say if the teen and man were targeted in the shooting, but did say all five people knew each other.

“We believe that the individuals knew each other in some capacity — I would not call this a drug deal but we believe the individuals knew each other in some capacity,” Caldwell said.

Anyone with information about the remaining two suspects or the SUV should call the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office at 919-989-5000.

