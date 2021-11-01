Teen boy shot at Smithfield intersection, officials say

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenage boy was shot in Smithfield on Monday morning, according to emergency officials in Johnston County.

The shooting happened at approximately 6:21 a.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at Furlong Drive, officials said.

The victim, a 15-year-old, was transported to the hospital but his condition is not known at this time.

Police are at the scene and there is currently no suspect information available.

