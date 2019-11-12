Teen dies following Smithfield crash that killed 65-year-old grandmother

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – A second person has died following what police said was a DWI crash in Smithfield late Sunday.

Regan Marjory Topping Howell Wagner, 65, was driving a Dodge van with four passengers around 10:30 p.m. on Wilsons Mills Road at M. Durwood Stephenson Highway when it was hit by a Toyota, officials said.

Smithfield police said Felix Antonio Juarez-Antunez, 37, was impaired while driving the Toyota when it collided with the van.

Marjory Wagner was killed in the crash while two teens suffered critical injuries.

Ethan Michael Handly, 15, died from his injuries Tuesday morning at the hospital, police said.

Hailey Wagner suffered an injury to her neck and spine and is said to be in stable condition.

Hailey Wagner was seriously injured in a crash that killed her grandmother in Smithfield (Photo: Terrence Jones Photography)

Another teen was injured and is said to also be in stable condition.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Wagner family.

Kellie Lane lives near the woman who died in the crash. She said she was a loving grandmother who was active in her granddaughter’s Girl Scout troop.

Felix Antonio Juarez-Antunez in court on Nov. 12, 2019.

“Very sweet, very loving, extremely loyal to her family and to the girl scout troop. She was always the type to want to do anything and everything for anyone,” said Lane. “You hear stories like this all the time and your heart goes out to these families. Then once you hear, it literally hits close to home, I still can’t wrap my mind around it.”

Neighbors said Marjory Wagner was bringing home her grandchildren and a friend after they went to a movie Sunday night.

Juarez-Antunez faces two counts of felony serious injury by motor vehicle and two counts of felony death by motor vehicle.

A $350,000 secured bond was placed on Juarez-Antunez. Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has requested a detainer for Juarez-Antunez, police said. It’s not clear yet what country he is from.

