Teen lied about how shooting of 15-year-old happened, Smithfield police say

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen boy lied to police in a shooting that injured a 15-year-old boy earlier this month in Smithfield, police said.

The shooting was reported just after 6:20 a.m. on Nov. 1 in the area of Furlong Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to a news release Monday afternoon from Smithfield police.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a juvenile was injured by gunfire.

The victim, a 15-year-old, was taken to a regional medical facility for a serious, but non-life-threatening injury.

The teen who fired the gunshot did not tell police how the shooting happened, according to Smithfield police.

“As a result of the investigation and multiple interviews, it was determined the victim was
unintentionally shot by another juvenile,” a news release said.

The teen who fired the gun was petitioned with filing a false police report, police said.

