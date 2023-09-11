CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A 17-year-old who was wearing an ankle monitor is being charged after four sports cars were stolen from a Johnston County auto auction lot, officials said.

The teen fled in one of the stolen cars and crashed while being chased before 8 a.m. Monday morning along U.S. 70 at Wilsons Mills Road in Johnston County, deputies said.

The car thefts were spotted Monday morning by workers at Sadisco, a car auction site that sells wrecked cars south of Clayton, according to Johnston County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jeff Caldwell.

The thieves took four cars, including two Corvettes, a Camaro and a Challenger, Caldwell said.

A chase involving deputies began along Wilsons Mills Road involving the teen and a blue Camaro. The Camaro was driven from the auction site by crashing through a fence — and the teen drove the hood up, Caldwell said.

The teenager crashed into a power pole near the intersection with U.S. 70 and fled the wrecked car on foot, he said.

A K-9 unit helped later capture the teenager, Caldwell said.

Westbound U.S. 70 was closed for about two hours Monday morning.