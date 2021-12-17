The Grinch is out at East Clayton Community Park

Clayton Parks posted a graphic on Instagram after East Clayton Community Park was vandalized overnight, calling its artist a ‘local Grinch’ (claytonncparks via Instagram).

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – East Clayton Community Park is increasing its police presence at the park after a ‘local Grinch’ vandalized it overnight, Clayton Parks said on Instagram.

The parks service had a clever spin on addressing the issue, posting the beloved cartoon Grinch character thinking a nasty thought of spray paint.

“It appears that someone didn’t think our park was festive enough!” the parks service wrote. “Thanks to a local Grinch, East Clayton Community Park got a few new touches overnight. While these designs aren’t exactly what we had in mind, please be aware we are watching and have added extra overnight security to our parks.”

It also added the Clayton Police Department would love to give the artist credit due-credit.