‘There’s a big biker brawl outside my backdoor’ – 1 shot, 4 beaten outside Clayton restaurant

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A 911 caller’s frantic description gave insight into the scene of a brawl between rival biker gangs in Clayton in which one person was shot and four others were injured.

An “altercation between members of rival motorcycle gangs” occurred outside the Cleveland Draft House in Clayton around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.

One person ended up getting shot. Four other gang members suffered head injuries “from weapons used” during the fight, the Town of Clayton’s spokesperson said.

“There’s a big biker brawl outside my back door. Someone has been shot,” the caller said from the restaurant. “At least one person’s been shot in the leg. There’s guys all over, beating the (expletive) out of each other. I don’t know what to do.

“He was breathing. The bikers yelled at me to get inside. He’d been shot. I don’t know who had the gun. I don’t know anything.”

The person who was shot was identified as 26-year-old Dalton Emmanuel Lapierre, of Clayton. He is a member of the Red Devils.

Town spokesperson Nathanael Shelton said the Pagans were also involved. It’s believed members of other motorcycle clubs may have also been present.

Four members of the Pagans were “found severely beaten in the head and face areas.”

They were taken to the hospital. They were identified as:

Kenneth John Keisler, 49, of Wendell

Charles Joseph Nagy, 48, of Richmond, Virginia

Joddy Lee Grider, 50, of Clayton

Michael Earl Neibert, 44, of Raleigh

Investigators seized a motorcycle and pickup truck, along with numerous firearms and other blunt weapons believed to have been used in the brawl, a release said.

Ben Owens, general manager of the Cleveland Draft House in Clayton, released a statement to CBS 17 regarding the fight. He said the restaurant’s parking lot was the “unfortunate meeting place” for the two groups.

“Around 11 p.m. a car pulled aggressively into our back parking lot, one of our bartenders became suspicious and locked everyone inside,” Owens said in the statement.

He said he is thankful his staff and patrons were not involved in “what became quite a brawl.”