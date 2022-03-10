GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – More than a half dozen 911 calls released Thursday shed light on a wrong-way crash on Interstate-40 Wednesday night in Johnston County that killed three people.

North Carolina troopers said the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday near mile marker 315, which is the exit for N.C. 42. Authorities said the driver of a Toyota Tundra was driving east in the westbound lanes of I-40 and crashed head-on into a Dodge SUV.

Nicholas Glenn McGee (HCSO)

“There was a pickup truck that was going on the wrong side of the highway, and I think they crashed into another car,” a 911 caller said.

The SUV came to a rest partially on the jersey wall and caught on fire. The Toyota went through the median cable, ejecting the driver, 24-year-old Nicholas Glenn McGee, of Fuquay-Varina, into the median.

Records show that McGee has previously been convicted of driving while intoxicated.

Lorraine Dulin lives nearby and heard the crash.

“We were sitting in the living room and we heard a boom a big boom and I said, ‘what is that?’ My husband said, ‘I don’t know.’ The next thing I know I saw fire.”

The driver and passenger in the SUV both died at the scene. Neither has been identified.

“They are burning alive in there right now,” said a woman involved in the crash who called 911. “I can’t even find a person in that car.”

The woman said five cars were involved in the crash.

I-40 was closed in both directions for about an hour. An eastbound lane reopened around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, but it wasn’t cleared until about 2:10 a.m. Thursday.

NCSHP is still investigating the crash.