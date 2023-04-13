SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Johnston County road will close next week for drainage repairs.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Thursday that work is scheduled on Bakers Chapel Road near its intersection with Braswell and Ormond roads southeast of Smithfield.

DOT says crews will close the road at 7 a.m. Monday to upgrade a drainage pipe beneath the pavement.

Crews will replace the pipe and repave the road before it is scheduled to reopen in the evening hours of April 23, weather permitting.

DOT says people should expect a longer commute while traffic is detoured through Ormond, Woodard and Bakers Chapel roads.