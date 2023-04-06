SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston County Community College locked down Thursday after officials received a tip that a student may have been bringing a gun to the school, officials said.

College spokeswoman Carrie Pitts-Densmore said the Johnston County Public School System received the notification through its anonymous tip line about a student who was “potentially armed” and on his way to the college campus.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we locked down the campus,” Pitts-Densmore said.

It was not immediately known if the student actually had a weapon. The unidentified student is a minor who attends Early College Academy — a public school on the community college’s campus — Pitts-Densmore said.

She said authorities caught the student in the parking lot and the person did not enter a campus building.

The student was banned from the community college.

The Smithfield Police Department is conducting the investigation.