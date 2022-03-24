KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) – The Tobacco Farm Life Museum in Kenly is taking bringing history to life to the next level starting in April.

The museum announced it is going to begin a living history program on April 23 that runs through the end of October for four hours every Saturday that will feature “costumed interpreters [who] demonstrate historical activities, trades, and more while sharing about life in the early 1900s in rural North Carolina.”

Museum workers will be stationed throughout the grounds and in historic buildings to talk about everything from rural life to trade from the years 1900-39.

“Visitors will be able to talk with demonstrators about work and life in the early 1900s, including one-room schoolhouses, blacksmithing, home life, fabric arts, farming & gardening, woodworking, and more,” a news release said.

The museum also said each Saturday will feature a different set of demonstrators and will also have seasonal variations to represent “how the seasons change.”

The Saturday demonstrations will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. between April 23 and Oct. 29. Meanwhile, the Tobacco Farm Life Museum will be open for its normal hours Tuesday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.