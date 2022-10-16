BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston County deputies are investigating Sunday night after a toddler was shot and killed in a car, officials said.

The incident was reported around 6:40 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of West Watson Road, which is just east of Interstate 95 in the McGee Crossroads area, according to Johnston County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jeff Caldwell.

A 2-year-old child died in the shooting in a parked car at a home, Caldwell said.

Deputies are not searching for any suspects, he added.

The identity of the child is not being released Sunday night.

The area where the shooting happened is about 12 miles north of Benson near West Johnston High School.