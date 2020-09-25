Clayton toddler accidentally shot in the head by sibling, officials say

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A toddler was shot in the head by her sibling in an accidental shooting Friday morning in Clayton, according to authorities.
The 911 call came in just after 11 a.m.
The Clayton Fire Department, Clayton police, and Johnston County EMS responded to the 100-block of Smart Court and immediately transported the child to WakeMed, officials said.
The little girl is currently in the ER and is still alive, officials said. Her condition is not known.
Authorities said the little girl was accidentally shot by her sibling. Charges have not been filed at this time.
CBS 17 has a crew at the scene and this story will be updated as it develops.
