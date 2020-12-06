Toddler taken to hospital after being hit by car in Johnston County

MCGEE CROSSROADS, N.C. (WNCN) — A toddler has been taken to an area hospital after being hit by a car in Johnston County Sunday afternoon, officials say.
The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. at a home along Massengill Pond Road near Whittington Road, which is about two miles east of Angier, according to authorities in Johnston County.
A parent of a 2-year-old accidentally hit the child with a car, officials said.
The child was unresponsive after the incident.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office have responded to the scene.
