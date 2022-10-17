BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — After a 2-year-old was shot and killed Sunday evening, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said that the incident occurred while the child was playing with a loaded handgun Monday afternoon.

It was just before 6 p.m. when Johnston County deputies responded to the 900 block of West Watson Road, just east of Interstate 95 in the McGee Crossroads area where the young boy was found.

Warren Bennett Osar, 2, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the body and was discovered near a vehicle in the back of the property, according to the sheriff’s office.

The circumstances ahead of the pulled trigger were also shared by the sheriff’s office.

Detectives said the child had “climbed into his dad’s pickup truck through an open door, and was playing with a loaded handgun that was inside the vehicle. The child was able to discharge the weapon, which resulted in injuries to himself.”

Both of the boy’s parents were at the scene when first responders arrived, according to a release from the sheriff.

Osar was transported to Johnston Medical Center in Clayton, where he died from his injuries.

As far as any possible charges, the sheriff’s office said the shooting “is considered to be an unfortunate accident at this time; however, this investigation is ongoing.”