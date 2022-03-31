RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Parts of central North Carolina were under two different tornado warnings Thursday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued the warnings within 15 minutes of each other. The first was issued at 1:22 p.m. It covered eastern Cumberland County, south-central Johnston County, and northwestern Sampson County.

That thunderstorm was located about 12 miles southeast of Fayetteville and was moving northeast at 55 mph, the warning said.

The second warning, issued at 1:34 p.m., applied to northwestern Warren County.

In both cases, the NWS said damage to trees, windows, roofs, and vehicles were all possible.

Both warnings expired at 1:45 p.m.

The warning is in effect until at least 1:45 p.m.