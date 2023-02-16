KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Kenly announced they hired a new police chief of Thursday, several months after the entire police department resigned.

In July 2022, the entire staff of the Kenly Police Department resigned after allegations claimed a hostile environment had been caused by former Town Manager, Justine Jones.

The town announced on Thursday that James Ayers would serve as the new police chief. Ayers was previously the chief of the Enfield Police Department.

According to the town, Ayers has served in law enforcement since 1993, beginning as a deputy for the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. He has been a member of the North Carolina Department of Insurance Criminal Investigation Division since 2007. He served as as an investigator, Eastern District supervisor, assistant director and division chief.

Ayers earned his Bachelor of Science in Organization Management from Saint Pauls’ College and his Master of Arts in Adult Education from Central Michigan University.

He has an advanced certificate in law enforcement from North Carolina, a 2019 graduate from the Administrative Office Program and a 2018 graduate of the FBI’s Law Enforcement Executive Development Association Program.