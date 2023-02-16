KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Kenly announced they hired a new police chief of Thursday, several months after the entire police department resigned.
In July 2022, the entire staff of the Kenly Police Department resigned after allegations claimed a hostile environment had been caused by former Town Manager, Justine Jones.
The town announced on Thursday that James Ayers would serve as the new police chief. Ayers was previously the chief of the Enfield Police Department.
According to the town, Ayers has served in law enforcement since 1993, beginning as a deputy for the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. He has been a member of the North Carolina Department of Insurance Criminal Investigation Division since 2007. He served as as an investigator, Eastern District supervisor, assistant director and division chief.
Ayers earned his Bachelor of Science in Organization Management from Saint Pauls’ College and his Master of Arts in Adult Education from Central Michigan University.
He has an advanced certificate in law enforcement from North Carolina, a 2019 graduate from the Administrative Office Program and a 2018 graduate of the FBI’s Law Enforcement Executive Development Association Program.
“I am humbled and honored to be entrusted by the town council and town manger to serve as Kenly’s Police Chief. I am also excited for this opportunity to serve the friendly Kenly community.
I am looking forward to rebuilding the Kenly Police Department with emphasis on community policing, providing excellent customer service and addressing community needs. It is my belief that policing is to work in conjunction with its community. Together, we can solve problems and make things better. We are all guardians to our community.
In our journey together, lets us continue to make Kenly a safe place to live, work and raise a family.”Kenly Police Chief James Ayers