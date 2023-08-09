SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Smithfield announced the name of their new police chief on Wednesday.

Mayor Andy Moore, the Smithfield Town Council and Town Manager Michael Scott announced the hiring of Pete Hedrick as the town’s new police chief.

Meet the chief

Pete Hedrick, new Town of Smithfield police chief (Town of Smithfield)

According to a news release from the town, Hedrick has led a distinguished career in law enforcement.

Since 2021, it said he has served as the police chief in Robersonville, North Carolina.

Prior to that, town officials said Hedrick retired from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in Florida as a patrol commander. In the role, he supervised more than 120 deputies.

Hedrick has also worked as a community-oriented policing officer, canine deputy, detective, special operations supervisor, narcotics supervisor and watch commander, according to the Town of Smithfield.

Town officials said he has also received more 45 awards and commendations during his years of service. Two of those awards included the Florida Association of Narcotics Officer of the Year, according to the town.

Hedrick graduated with his Bachelor of Science Degree from Hodges University in Fort Meyers, Florida, and has also attended classes at both Western Carolina and North Carolina State University, the town said in a release.

“While the police chief search has been a rigorous and time-consuming process, we are extremely fortunate to be able to hire such a qualified and great human being to oversee our police department,” said Town Manager Michael Scott. “I have great confidence that Chief Hedrick will bring new energy and ideas to the police department and will be a great leader and mentor for our officers. This is a great step forward not only for the police department but for the entire community.”

Looking ahead

Chief Hedrick is set to begin his duties on Monday, Aug. 14.

The Town of Smithfield is planning a swearing-in ceremony for him, including a public meet-and-greet, later in September. A date has not yet been released.