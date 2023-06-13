Troopers investigating a tractor trailer crash on Interstate 40 near Exit 319 in Johnston County. (Dan West/CBS 17)

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said one person died in a crash involving at least two tractor-trailers.

All lanes of Interstate 40 West remain closed near N.C. 210 in Johnston County.

The lanes closed shortly before 8:45 a.m., according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

NCDOT included a detour for drivers traveling near the accident:

Motorists must take Exit 319 (N.C. 210 West). Follow N.C. 210 West to N.C. 50 North. Take a right onto N.C. 50 North and follow to N.C. 42 East. Take a right on N.C. 42 East and continue to re-access I-40.

There was also a crash reported at 8:35 a.m. that closed one eastbound lane near Exit 319. The lane reopened at 9:45 a.m.

CBS 17 has a crew at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.