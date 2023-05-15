SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Traffic was backed up more than a mile Monday afternoon following a truck crash on Interstate 95 in Johnston County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported just after 4 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-95 at exit 97, which is for U.S. 70 at Selma, the NCDOT reported. The highway reopened just before 5 p.m.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a truck overturned and crashed in the median. At least one person was hurt, but there were no serious injuries, the highway patrol said.

Two of three northbound lanes were closed because of the wreck.

Traffic was backed up to the Carolina Premium Outlets at U.S. 70 Business.

No other information was available.