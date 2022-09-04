BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Traffic is blocked after a tractor-trailer caught fire and burned along Interstate 95 north of Benson in Johnston County Sunday night.

The incident was reported in the southbound lanes near mile marker 83 around 8:30 p.m. about two miles north of the interchange with Interstate 40.

A semi-truck with a trailer was parked just off the highway with flames shooting from the top and side.

Some grass and vegetation just off the highway could be seen on fire.

There is no word about injuries. The NCDOT reported at 9:20 p.m. that the right lane is closed in the area.

Photo by Mariah Ellis/CBS 17

Southbound drivers could exit north of the fire at Keen Road and take U.S. 301 south to avoid the burning truck.

NCDOT said the highway should be clear by 11 p.m.