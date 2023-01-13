KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) — Students at Glendale-Kenly Elementary School were wowed by a robot they saw in a presentation Friday.

It was built by G-Force Robotics, an all-girl high school robotics team from Wake and Johnston counties.

Friday, the girls shared with students their passion at the school.

“To see a bunch of kids where I was a few years ago, I want to be that encouraging and inspiring factor for them to think, ‘Hey, this is really cool, maybe I should try it,’” said Sloan Mann, a member of G-Force Robotics.

The group wants to inspire more girls to pursue their interests in STEM — science, technology, engineering and math.

For one student, it made a big impact.

“I never really thought that girls made them,” said Helen Dean Rouse, a third-grader. “I always thought the boys just made all the robots.”

She told CBS 17 about her experience walking into the presentation in the school’s gymnasium.

“When we were going in, and I saw like four or five girls, I was so surprised,” she said.

It’s an assumption that G-Force is working to change.

To do their part, they donated a book to the school about a young girl named Ellie who wants to be an engineer. It’s signed by female engineers and STEM professionals.

G-Force had a message for girls interested in STEM:

“It can seem really hard to get where you want to be, but just don’t be discouraged,” Mann said. “Don’t let other people push you out. If you want to build and code, then you go build and code. You have to be an advocate for yourself.”

As for Helen, she’s inspired to work with robotics when she grows up.

“I want to make one that battles… a battling robot,” she said.

G-Force will compete in a FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC) at Clayton High School on March 11 and 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s free to attend.

