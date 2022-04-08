RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, and Raleigh Police Department were all involved in a chase that ended in a crash on Friday morning, according to authorities.

A chase that began in Johnston County involving deputies made its way into Wake County just before 12:15 a.m., according to the highway patrol. As the vehicle being pursued got closer to the Wake-Johnston County line, deputies called highway patrol for assistance.

According to troopers, patrol members arrived in the area of the pursuit and exited onto the Interstate 40 eastbound ramp to Rock Quarry Road. The suspect vehicle then started driving the wrong way on the exit ramp and a trooper positioned their vehicle in its path in order to stop the driver from entering I-40 heading into oncoming traffic.

The suspect’s pickup truck then slammed into the trooper’s cruiser, causing damage to both vehicles. The trooper was checked out by EMS at the scene but suffered no injuries.

“Undoubtedly, our member’s decision to stop the fleeing vehicle by putting themselves in harm’s way stopped the potentially catastrophic event of a wrong-way driver from entering onto I-40,” said North Carolina State Highway Patrol First Sgt. Christopher Knox.

Knox said that troopers “were not actively involved in the pursuit” and “only handled the charging of the driver for driving while impaired.”

A portion of I-40 east was blocked off Friday morning as authorities investigated the crash.

A CBS 17 crew at the scene reported seeing a highway patrol cruiser with damage to the side being towed from the road. A pickup truck with front-end damage was also spotted at the crash site.

Highway patrol officials announced that Joshua Ray Bibey, 26, of Raleigh, was charged with DWI. He was transported to WakeMed “with suspected injuries,” Knox said.

CBS 17 has reached out to all the agencies involved for more information, including what led to the chase and what additional charges the suspect may be facing.