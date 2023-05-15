PRINCETON, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in finding the driver of a suspect vehicle in a deadly hit-and-run from Thursday night.

Around 10:47 p.m. on Thursday, a collision involving a vehicle and a bicyclist happened on Braswell Road near W.C. Braswell Road close to the town of Princeton. The bicyclist was killed as a result of the collision and the suspect vehicle left the scene, troopers said.

Evidence at the scene suggested that the suspect vehicle is a dark metallic blue 2011-13 Kia Sorrento with right-front damage concentrated around the passenger-side headlight area, trooper said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the highway patrol in Johnston County at 919-934-2186.