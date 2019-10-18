Troopers asking for help locating driver, vehicle involved in fatal Johnston County hit-and-run

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – Troopers are asking for the public’s help locating the driver responsible for hitting and killing a man near Zebulon last week and leaving the scene.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is hoping that someone will come forward with information that will lead to finding the driver and vehicle involved in the fatal hit-and-run that occurred on Earpsboro Road in Johnston County.

The collision occurred around 8 p.m. on Oct. 10. According to troopers, their investigation shows that Rigoberto Valencia Talavera, 48, of Zebulon was “walking within the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle.”

Talavera was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle involved left the scene heading west towards N.C. 39, officials said.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle or the driver involved is encouraged to contact the Johnston County NCSHP office at 919-934-2186 or the NCSHP Raleigh Communications Center at 1-800-662-7956.

