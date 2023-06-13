KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) — Three North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers were involved in a shooting Sunday with an armed man that barricaded himself inside a residence in Kenly.

Troopers said shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, the highway patrol responded to a call for officer assistance from the Kenly Police Department in Johnston County.

Police were initially called to respond to a shots-fired call in the area of 504 S. Wilson St. After arriving, officers learned an individual barricaded himself inside a residence.

After troopers arrived, they encountered a man that emerged from the residence and produced a firearm. Troopers said the man ignored commands to drop the weapon and troopers fired at Joshua Taylor Haynes, 34, hitting him several times.

Medical attention was administered and Haynes was transported to WakeMed in Raleigh with serious injuries. Troopers Luke S. Frederick, Joseph F. Deal II and Corey M. Wilson were identified as the highway patrol members involved in the incident.

Due to agency protocol, the troopers were placed on administrative duty. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is conducting an independent investigation.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.