Fiery crash shuts down section of I-40 west in Johnston County

A pickup truck caught fire and shut down I-40 WB near Benson (NCDOT Triangle Area via Twitter)

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of Interstate 40 westbound was shut down Thursday morning due to a crash and vehicle fire, according to Johnston County Emergency Services officials.

Interstate 40 at exit 325 (N.C. Highway 42) near Benson was shut down around 7:45 a.m. after a pickup truck caught fire following a crash between the pickup and a box truck, according to Johnston County officials and the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

According to officials, three people were injured in the crash and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It’s not known at this time how the crash occurred or if anyone will face charges.

It’s not clear how the vehicle caught fire or if anyone was injured.

The road was originally expected to be closed until around 12 p.m. but Johnston County officials said it would reopen shortly after 9 a.m.

