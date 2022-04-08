SELMA, NC (WNCN) – Hundreds of people are expected to travel to North Carolina this weekend as former president Donald Trump will be hosting his “Save America Rally,” endorsing candidates running for the upcoming 2022 elections.

The event is scheduled to be held at “The Farm at 95” in Johnston County where doors are set to open at 2 p.m. CBS 17 spoke to Trump supporters who traveled from all over the country to hear him speak.

Supporters like Mike Boatman decided to camp out across the street from the event space to beat the crowd and get a glimpse of the former commander-in-chief.

“This is my 33rd rally and just to be first in line and maybe get that front row seat and be close to Trump,” he said.

This event is projected to draw hundreds of people to the Johnston County area. Some travelers flew in and others drove from as far as Florida.

“It’s really important that we try to get in line to at least be the first 50 in line so we can kinda get in the rally and get into the chairs and we can get a little closer to Trump,” Pam Lathrope said.

She and her friend Debbie Jarvis drove more than seven hours to attend this rally.

“I’d love to hear what they’re talking about and I’d like to see the candidates that Trump backs and hear what they have to say,” Debbie Jarvis said.

Someone who might be the youngest and smallest Trump supporter talked about the experiences of camping out in a car.”

“The car is really uncomfy if you don’t have pillows and blankets…and cold,” Oliva Odom said.

WNCN photo/Darran Todd

Amy Le and her husband Covan Nguyen flew in from San Diego, California just to attend the rally, which they say is like no other.

“We came from a communist country, so we know what communism is like. What we’re seeing right now is not just the practice of communism on us. What they are doing right now is enforcing communism on us,” Le said.

She and her husband relocated from Vietnam years ago.

“We’re standing up and we always support him so the people can see and speak it out and all people can work it all together. But most Trump rallies are very peaceful and friendly,” Nguyen said.

Trump is expected to speak about his support of Representative Ted Budd’s bid for the U.S. Senate—replacing retiring Senator Richard Burr.

Others are hoping for a different outcome.

“Maybe he’ll announce that he will run but I doubt it because it’s after midterms but maybe he’ll announce,” Mike Boatman said.

While doors open at 2 p.m., drivers are expected to arrive early for seating and parking. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office will lead the efforts in crowd control and the NC Highway Patrol will be in charge of traffic.